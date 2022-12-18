A bedroom window in Invercargill was pierced in three places after a firearms incident on Saturday. Photo / File

A bedroom window in Invercargill was pierced in three places after a firearms incident on Saturday.

A resident in Earn St said she heard what was apparently a shot fired about 7.20pm.

“When the bang went off, I thought it was the neighbour hitting the tin fence. It did not sound like a gun at all.”

It is understood the bedroom window was hit by shotgun pellets.

The resident saw a car she believed to be involved in the incident zoom past her house with five people inside.

She believed a “warning shot” was fired at a carload of people who had pulled up in Earn St before the argument started.

The shooting had shaken her and she was concerned for the children in her house and particularly her nephew who had been riding his bicycle outside when the shot was fired.

The woman said police had given minimal information or communication about what was happening and took quite a while to reach the scene.

“Things are just going to be a worry now, with cars coming down the street and what is going to happen.”

Invercargill Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said police were appealing for anyone who saw a white 2006 Toyota Camry in the Earn St area at the time

“We want to reassure the community we take incidents like these very seriously and will work to hold offenders to account.”

No ambulance had attended but one person had later gone to hospital with injuries and was expected to be discharged yesterday.

The armed offenders squad attended the incident as a precaution.

Police continued with scene examinations yesterday.