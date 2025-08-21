Advertisement
Bedroom suite made for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip up for auction

This bedroom suite, made for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's visit to Hamilton in the summer of 1953-54, is going up for auction in Auckland.

A kauri bedroom suite made for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip when the pair visited Hamilton is going up for auction.

The suite, made in the Louis XV style, was constructed by Hamilton joiners Smith and Clarke (then Clarke Industries) for the royal couple during Queen Elizabeth’s coronation visit

