This bedroom suite, made for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's visit to Hamilton in the summer of 1953-54, is going up for auction in Auckland.

This bedroom suite, made for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's visit to Hamilton in the summer of 1953-54, is going up for auction in Auckland.

A kauri bedroom suite made for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip when the pair visited Hamilton is going up for auction.

The suite, made in the Louis XV style, was constructed by Hamilton joiners Smith and Clarke (then Clarke Industries) for the royal couple during Queen Elizabeth’s coronation visit in 1953.

The handmade kauri suite is made up of two single beds, a cheval mirror, two upholstered bedroom chairs, a rectangular coffee table with eight legs, a bedside table, a square side table and a writing table with three drawers.

The auction goes live tonight at Cordy’s auction house in Auckland with a $10 start and closes on the night of August 25.

In 1980, it was purchased at the receivership auction for the Hamilton Hotel for $2000 and then sold to other owners.