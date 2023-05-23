John Beckenridge (left) disappeared with his stepson Mike Zhao-Beckenridge (right) in March 2015.

WARNING: This article discusses suicide and may be distressing.

Missing boy Mike Zhao-Beckenridge’s desperate pleas to see his stepfather led him to calling the police, claiming his mother had assaulted him.

The boy also repeatedly sent his stepfather emails begging him to answer, even threatening he would harm himself if he couldn’t be with him.

Swedish-born helicopter pilot John Beckenridge broke a court order and picked up his 11-year-old stepson from his Invercargill school on March 13, 2015.

The pair have been missing ever since, in one of New Zealand’s most baffling missing persons cases.

Now, Coroner Marcus Elliot is looking into the case at the Christchurch District Court to consider whether it is likely the pair are dead.

The hearing, which began on Monday, is expected to take two weeks and will hear evidence from witnesses, including someone who believes she spotted the pair overseas four months after their disappearance.

On Monday, heartbreaking texts from Mike to his mother Fiona Lu before his disappearance were read to the court: “You do not deserve to be my mum. You certainly do not deserve my love.”

An inquest is probing the disappearance of Mike Zhao-Beckenridge, who vanished with his stepfather in 2015.

A week after the pair’s disappearance, Beckenridge’s dark-blue 4WD Volkswagen Touareg went off an almost 90-metre cliff near Curio Bay, but when police recovered the vehicle there was no signs of any bodies.

However, Mike’s mother Lu is convinced her son is still alive and her former partner staged the pair’s death after she moved her son away from Beckenridge’s Queenstown home to Invercargill with her new partner.

Police have spent thousands of hours investigating the case but have had no success in finding out what happened.

Mike would now be aged 18.

On Tuesday the court heard from Constable Dave McLardy, who attended the call from Mike as well as a call from Beckenridge, who was concerned for his stepson’s safety.

McLardy attended Lu’s partner Peter Russell’s property where Mike said his mother had hit him but later admitted he lied, hoping his allegation would get him sent back to live with his stepfather.

McLardy spoke to Mike, describing him as a “stubborn child”, but left the address feeling satisfied with Mike’s wellbeing.

“He was dead set on getting what he wanted, he wouldn’t listen to what anyone was trying to tell him,” McLardy said.

John Beckenridge's car was found at the bottom of an 88m cliff near Curio Bay. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Several days later McLardy received a call from Beckenridge, who had received multiple emails from Mike, claiming he would harm himself. Beckenridge was concerned for his stepson’s safety and wanted the officer to do a welfare check.

The emails reveal Mike begging Beckenridge to come get him and his frustration toward his mother for not letting him see his stepfather, claiming he hated her and talked about suicide.

Included in the tranche of disturbing emails revealed in today’s hearing was at least one where Mike threatened self-harm.

“Help me dad get out of here please,” he wrote in one email.

“I love u and I don’t want to life my life like this [sic].

“Please I’m begging I cri for u everyday,” he wrote in others.

As well as professing his love for his stepfather he also said: “Find me dad and u said we could do that thing.”

In another exchange he said: ‘I miss u so much and I love u can u please come here and we start kill?”

On Monday Lisa Preston KC, assisting the Coroner, outlined the case.

Beckenridge met Mike’s mother Lu, who is from China, in 2006. Lu’s parents were raising Mike at the time.

John Beckenridge.

The pair later moved with Mike to New Zealand, where they were based in Queenstown. Their relationship broke down in 2014. Shortly after that, Lu moved to Invercargill.

In February 2015, the Queenstown Family Court made an order that Lu had care of Mike.

Mike was unhappy to be taken away from his stepfather and was secretly communicating with him by email, pleading for Beckenridge to come to take him away from his mother and her partner, Russell.

Mike told Beckenridge he was misbehaving so he could be sent back to live with his stepfather. He also called the police on that one occasion, saying his mother had assaulted him in the hope he would get sent back to Queenstown.

On March 13, 2015, Beckenridge dropped off a box of documents and a letter for his Queenstown-based lawyer, asking him to contact his friend in relation to his trust fund and estate.

The letter read: “It will now be up to him how to do with what is left of my ‘belongings’! Thanks for your assistance over the years. Very helpfull!” (sic).

That same day, Beckenridge took Mike from his school sometime between a pre-lunch roll call and the end of the day and drove them to the southern Catlins area.

Police were alerted and a search party was launched, with concerns raised about the risk of a murder-suicide.

Border alerts were put in place, including for Beckenridge’s aliases Knut Goran Roland Lundh (his birth name), John Robert Lundh and John Bradford.

On March 19, police located a campsite off Weir Rd on the Haldane Estuary and the pair’s fingerprints were detected on some items.

The next day Beckenridge’s friends began receiving “concerning” texts from him, stating the “Gestapo” was after him and Mike, and they would soon be getting on the “Midnight Express” for departure.

Heartbreaking messages to Lu from Mike expressed his frustration at her not listening to him, stating: “You do not deserve to be my mum or to be called Fiona and you certainly do not deserve my love. From Mike.”

Beckenridge also sent a message to Lu, thanking her for being his wife while also accusing her of lying and deceiving.

On March 22, items belonging to the Beckenridges, such as clothes and car parts, washed ashore in the Curio Bay area. Soon after Beckenridge’s vehicle was found at the bottom of the cliff in the water.

Fiona Lu, the mother of Mike Zhao-Beckenridge, believes her son is still alive.

Tyre marks found at the top of the cliff were analysed by an expert, who will give evidence during the hearing.

A stake made from two pieces of wooden stick tied together with a rope was also placed 10m from the cliff edge, something police suggest was used to give a sightline to the cliff edge.

A senior constable who analysed the likely speed the vehicle was travelling before it went over the cliff indicated it was not possible for a person to safely exit the vehicle at a minimum speed of 45km/h.

The Police National Dive Squad were able to dive on the wreckage of the vehicle on March 29 but it wasn’t until May 6 that the vehicle was able to be recovered.

There had been extensive further damage to the vehicle from when it was first discovered, and no forensic evidence was detected.

Police continued their search, trawling through Beckenridge’s Google history and emails, finding he would communicate his frustrations with the Family Court process and his hatred for Lu to friends.

An old school friend of Mike’s told police in May 2016 he had received a message from an unknown user on the online game Minecraft, asking for him by name and making reference to a username only Mike would know.

The friend, who was 12 at the time, had also bought new games to play in the hope of finding Mike.

Police made enquiries about the username but were unable to find anything.

Police have found no evidence to date of a planned escape past the Catlins nor evidence the Beckenridges had left the Catlins.

However, to date, police have had 60 suspected sightings of the Beckenridges or their vehicle, some of which have been deemed unlikely or eliminated.

Information about possible sightings continues to be reported from people in New Zealand and from New Zealanders who say they have had an encounter whilst on holiday overseas.

