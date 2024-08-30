Beam e-scooters to be taken off Wellington streets while council investigates allegations

In today's headlines, Kīingi Tūheitia passes away aged 69, Auckland University stand-off takes dramatic turn and volunteers gear up for Daffodil Day.

By RNZ

The Wellington City Council has temporarily kicked e-scooter company Beam off the city’s streets after allegations it has run a larger fleet of e-scooters than it is allowed to.

Beam’s licence was cancelled in Auckland on Tuesday for the same reason.

The Wellington council said a report from platform Ride Report showed Beam had operated on average 100 e-scooters more than it was meant to between July 26, 2023, and June 21, 2024, which was a breach of its licence.

Its licence is suspended as of midnight on Friday, and the company must remove its e-scooters and e-bikes from the city by 5pm on Sunday.