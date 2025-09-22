Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Beagle dies after escaping Auckland’s Meola dog park, owners say council to blame

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Lollipop managed to escape from the Meola Reserve dog park through a gap that has been made by Auckland Council. Photo / Supplied

The owners of a beloved beagle have been left devastated after their dog was found dead after escaping through a gap in an enclosed Auckland dog park.

Lollipop, a 9-year-old beagle, escaped from a gap in the fence of the popular Meola Reef Reserve dog park on Tuesday last

