Don To’o, acting area manager Waitematā & Ōrākei (Parks and Community Facilities) said the council was unaware of any gap in the fencing in the designated fenced-off area in the reserve where dogs can enjoy time off-leash.

“We will visit the site this week to assess this and carry out any repairs if necessary.

“In addition to the existing permanent fencing around this area, this area is currently completely enclosed with temporary fencing as part of a renewal project.”

Linton-Brown and his wife had been away on a trip to Australia when they received the news of every dog owner’s worst nightmare from a friend who was looking after Lollipop.

“We come back on Wednesday, and I looked at my text on the plane to find out Lollipop had gone missing.”

On Tuesday night, the friend had taken Lollipop for a walk and had assumed the park was fully enclosed, as there were no visible signs at any entrance to the dog park warning dog owners, he said.

The friend didn’t want to spoil their holiday, so she told them on the following day, when there was still no sign of the pooch.

“She’s taken the blame for something that she shouldn’t be,” he said.

“All she was doing was taking Lollipop for a walk and unfortunately, I feel Lollipop was trying to find her way home.”

He said Lollipop was eventually found dead along Great North Rd on Friday after an extensive community-wide search.

Linton-Brown said she may have been there for a while after being hit in the head by a car.

“At least she’s gone quickly, but it didn’t need to happen whatsoever.”

‘I’m furious about this’

Linton-Brown said he told the Auckland Council he had taken several photos of the gap.

“As far as I’m concerned, you are responsible,” he said.

“I just do not trust them. I’ve lost a dog.

“We’ve lost a family member. It’s just sort of devastating ... but there’s nothing I can do about it.”

A temporary gate was put up to cover the hole in the fence at Meola Park. Photo / Supplied

Photos online since the news of the dog’s death show what appears to be a temporary gate. It is not clear who installed it.

To’o said Auckland Council empathises with the family and acknowledges this would have been very upsetting for them.

“Meola Reef Reserve is a large open space [covering nearly 15ha] which is not fenced off, where Aucklanders can walk their dogs.

“In some areas of the reserve dogs are required to be walked on-leash and other areas don’t require a leash. There is signage outlining this at Meola Rd entrance to the reserve.”

Meola Reef Reserve. Photo / Jason Dorday

He said the entire reserve is not fully fenced in and it is each dog owner’s responsibility to keep track of their dog and ensure it is safe.

“If an owner’s dog will not respond to their call off-leash, then they should be kept on-leash,” he said.

