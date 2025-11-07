Beachgoers at Stanmore Bay were treated to a breathtaking light show last night, as the ocean came alive with glowing blue bioluminescence in a display described by one longtime observer as “the best I’ve ever experienced”.
Bioluminescence is a natural phenomenon where living organisms emit light through chemical reactions withintheir bodies.
In coastal waters, it’s often caused by microscopic plankton known as dinoflagellates, which glow when disturbed by movement in the water.
These displays can be triggered by changes in temperature, nutrients, or currents — and while they’re not uncommon in New Zealand, such vivid and widespread events are rare.
He explained to the Herald how he got himself in the right spot for the light show.
“Several people posted on social media through the day yesterday that they saw a large concentration of red tide that appeared like a large pink oil slick on top of the water stretching across Stanmore Bay,” he said.
“A few mates and myself chase this phenomenon around the country all year round. Once we saw this, we knew there was a very high likelihood that we would get a great bioluminescent show.”
Birley said the kind of show spectators get is always dependent on the tides and currents, “as to whether it sticks around until nightfall”.
“We were down at the beach around sunset and you could clearly see the pink slick in the water,” he said.
“We started noticing the vibrant bioluminescent blue appearing in the waves even before it got dark, which is pretty rare and showed how large the concentration was.
“We spent most of the night capturing it. We also stuck around to capture the moonrise, and traditionally, with such a large moon, the very bright light from the moon washes the bioluminescence out, and it disappears. However, last night’s bloom was so large that even with the fullish moon, it continued to glow blue.”