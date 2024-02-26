The 2024 Repco Beach Hop Festival kicks off in less than a month in the Coromandel District. Photo / Parkside Media

Less than four weeks remain until a celebration of classic cars and rock-n-roll of the 1950s and sixties.

The Repco Beach Hop Festival comes back to the Coromandel, from March 20-24.

Exciting things are planned with more than 1000 vehicles participating in the four-day event.

Festival organiser Noddy Watts said the upcoming festival also coincided with a huge moment in American motoring history.

“This year is special because it’s the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang which first came about in 1964.

“It’s a big and iconic American muscle car, so we’re going to do additional extra features which we’re really excited about.”

Watts said the festival celebrated a transitional era.

“Celebrations of the 50s and 60s are an important part of our culture from what happened in the two decades following World War Two.

“Societies and countries did a lot of rebuilding and lots of things changed - the design of cars, more powerful V8 engines, music changed, there was a rock-n-roll revolution.

“People’s freedoms also changed during the time of those 20 years, and that’s what we celebrate.”

After overcoming road closures, natural disasters, and the effects of the pandemic, Watts was thrilled to be celebrating 24 years.

He said they were expecting a bigger spectator turnout this year as things look brighter for New Zealand.

“Last year with the weather events of Cyclone Gabrielle people were really apprehensive to travel because State Highway 25A was closed. The only road to Whangamata was through Waihī.

“We’ve had four really tough years but we never cancelled an event and just had to postpone two.

“This year, touch wood, everything is going well, and with the Hikuwai Bailey Bridge open, we’re expecting heaps more people.”

The festival from March 20 to 24 has heaps planned for the district, including a new edition last year coming on board for round two this year.

The Lowrider Slamfest is pushing close to 100 cars on display this year with a bigger area to go in, which was a jump from 70 cars last year.

The power cruise on March 21 followed the same protocol as the changes made last year when SH25A was closed.

Participants were sent to visit and purchase something in surrounding Coromandel towns to help the economy, and this year participants will go in the draw to win $5000 if they shop outside of a town in Whangamata.

A classic Mustang show, over 100 retro caravans, vintage markets, and five or six car shows were also planned.

Watts said the Beachhop Festival was an initiative to help give back to local emergency services.

“All the proceeds raised from the event go back into the community and it’s in our constitution that proceeds raised go to local emergency services like Surf Lifesaving NZ, Coastguard, Search and Rescue, St John and others.

“We want to keep our community safe because if we had a dangerous beach or people get lost, nobody will come to the Coromandel and that’s why for the past 24 years we’ve been giving our money to these organisations.”

On March 20, Repco has a new event to kick off the festival called ‘Hair’, which Watts said was a 1960′s movie and staged musical that was fairly controversial at the time.

The Hair event at the Repco garage in Whangamata would be a celebration of all things hair: from beards and moustaches to mullets and rock-n-roll hairstyles with cash prizes for the best hairdos and beard styles.

There are heaps of prizes to win at the festival itself and buying a $5 festival programme could get people in the draw to win a 1966 Ford Mustang, a brand new Harley Davidson motorbike, or a cash prize of $10,000.

Watts said it was a chance for people from anywhere to come and take a breath and have some fun at the festival.

“It’s free for the public, Whangamata is so beautiful to go back to that rock-n-roll era, classic cars at the beach, surfers and beach boys, it all gels together.

“Come along, have fun, and be safe. Look after each other and re-live what it was like in those days when life was great and things were simple.”

The Repco Beach Hop Festival 2024 kicks off in Waihī first from March 20-24.

For the festival time, dates, and schedule, visit the Beach Hop website.

