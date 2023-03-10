Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Workmates at a panelbeaters where stabbing victim Joshuah Tasi was employed have paid special tribute to their colleague saying they miss his joy-filled presence and their workshop is not the same without him.

RJ Don Panelbeaters on Auckland’s North Shore today issued a statement sharing a heartfelt message of love and support to the Beach Haven man’s family after he was fatally stabbed last Friday night.

The 28-year-old, who is to be farewelled in two ceremonies next week, was described as always singing and laughing at work and “bringing joy to the whole workshop”.

He had been employed at the Wairau Valley panelbeaters for the past five years.

“Josh was a happy, kind, cheeky, caring member of our team.

“He would often show up to work with different hairstyles, glasses, hats and shoes.

“He was a real character with lots of charisma and funk.

“We miss him so much and the shop is just not the same without him.”

Joshuah Tasi was fatally stabbed during an incident in the Auckland suburb of Beach Haven. Photo / Supplied

“We have created so many happy memories as a team and these memories will stay with us all until we meet again,” the statement read.

His colleagues said they were sending all their love and strength to his parents and wider family.

Earlier this week Tasi’s family penned a public tribute thanking those who were with him at the time of his death.

The family said the 28-year-old was incredibly multi-talented, deeply loved and treasured.

Residents gather on Beach Haven Rd last weekend for a karakia. Photo / David Williams

“As a family, we are deeply shocked and hurt that our beloved Joshuah is no longer with us. We are still finding it difficult to navigate through all the emotions and feelings around the nature of his passing and the events leading up to it.”

They were very grateful for the support of the Beach Haven community since the tragic incident and sent a special message to the people who were with Tasi in the immediate aftermath.

“We, as a family, would like to thank our community near and far that has showered us with their love, condolences and prayers. It is far more than we could have ever imagined.

“We especially would love to thank those people who were with Josh in his final moments.

A woman lays flowers at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Beach Haven on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“No words could describe the magnitude of our appreciation for acting as quickly as you did without a second thought. It is comforting to know that he was not alone.”

The family said Tasi was a singer, dancer, actor, artist, saxophone, and guitar player.

A family service will be held on Monday and a public funeral the following day.

Two teenagers are facing murder charges in relation to his death.

The names and identifying details of the pair are suppressed under the Oranga Tamariki Act 1985 when the case was called at the North Shore Youth Court earlier this week.



















