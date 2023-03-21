Beach Haven stabbing: Teens accused of murdering Joshuah Tasi plead not guilty

Joshuah Tasi, who was fatally stabbed during a road-rage incident in Beach Haven, was remembered today as a talented musician and brother. Video / Dean Purcell

Joshuah Tasi, who was fatally stabbed during a road-rage incident in Beach Haven, was remembered today as a talented musician and brother. Video / Dean Purcell

The two teenagers accused of the murder of Joshuah Tasi in Beach Haven earlier this month have appeared in the Auckland High Court and entered not guilty pleas.

It was the second court appearance for the pair, following a tense first hearing at the North Shore District Court earlier this month.

Lawyer for both teenagers, Marie Taylor-Cyphers, entered pleas of not guilty on their behalf.

She referred to her clients as boys, but Justice Timothy Brewer said youths was more appropriate term.

“I know you’re shaping the battlefield but I think youths rather than boys would be more appropriate given their ages,” Justice Brewer said.

The youths appeared via audio-visual link from secure residences and were not in court. They were supported by communication assistants.

Justice Brewer set a trial date starting May 13, 2024, scheduled for a four week fixture.

The pair were granted automatic name suppression by right when they appeared in the Youth Court at the North Shore District Court.

This lapsed at their first High Court appearance on Wednesday. Taylor-Cyphers sought continuing suppression but this was opposed in court by Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock.

Justice Brewer set a hearing date of April 26 where arguments for and against suppression will be heard.

Interim name suppression continues until then.

Both teenagers were remanded in the continuing custody of Oranga Tamariki.

A small number of people in the High Court for the hearing remained quiet throughout, and there was no repeat of the tense scenes at the North Shore District Court during their first appearance.

Tasi was fatally stabbed on Beach Haven Rd on the night of Friday, March 3.