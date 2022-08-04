Heavy rain caused nearly 40m of land to slip away in the middle of last month. Photo / Supplied

A large slip on a Beach Haven cliff has seen hundreds of cubic metres of land fall away from a family's new multi-million dollar home.

Heavy rain that has battered Auckland during the past month caused the land made up of clay, dirt, sandstone and vegetation to slide away on July 15.

The owners, who wish to remain anonymous, said that although the cracking is only 8m away from their palisade wall, they told the Herald that Geotech has no issue with them continuing life as normal inside the residence.

They had been reassured by Geotech engineers that 300 cubic meters of concrete under the ground, 38 piles, and a palisade wall is still doing their job and keeping the rest of the cliff from giving way.

Despite this, the slip has caused them to lose about 400 cubic metres of land from their property and access to the reserve below. No other amenities were damaged or lost.

"We lost about 30, nearly 40, square metres of territory in front of us, but it's about 17m above sea level, so we are talking about hundreds of cubic metres lost," they told the Herald.

This included hundreds of native plants they had spent hours planting down the side of the bank to replace felled pine trees.

The house was only completed last Easter after six years of planning and building.

The owners said they didn't receive any warning about building on the land and got multiple geotechnical investigations done before the building of the house commenced.

Earlier this year, owners of multi-million dollar clifftop Auckland homes in another part of the North Shore shared fears of similar slips.

Homeowners on the exclusive 2km coastline stretch under Belmont's Seacliffe Ave were taking extreme measures to try to delay "cliff failure" threatening their land.

Weak siltstone and sandstone were tumbling from the grounds and cliff faces, falling around 30m at some points at the top of the cliff edge onto the foreshore.

According to a report to Auckland Council from specialists Davis Coastal Consultants, options to try to stop ongoing damage to their sites included building palisade walls, drilling drains through the cliff face to clear surface water, placing mesh and soil nails, and planting the cliff head.