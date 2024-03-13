Police are investigating a break-in at a fast-food store on Rangatira Rd in Beach Haven after a man forced his way in, making off with bottles of water. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating a break-in at a fast-food store on Rangatira Rd in Beach Haven after a man forced his way in, making off with bottles of water. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has been arrested after allegedly smashing open the doors of a kebab shop in Auckland’s Beach Haven - and making off with just 15 bottles of water.

The owner of Kebabylon on Rangatira Rd, who gave her name as Amy, said the incident happened around 12.37am.

“He caused all this damage and stress tonight for a 24-pack of water, and it was only around half full anyway.”

Amy said it was not the first time the man who was arrested had entered the fast-food shop - alleging he had previously been seen on camera taking a chair.

On Monday, the man had come inside the shop behind the counter and tried to hit her, Amy said. “I had to step back and call the police. Police said for me to call them if he returned.”

Amy said the man had returned later that night and taken the piece of furniture.

“He picked up one of my chairs and walked away with it - we have him on video just walking off with it.

“I yelled at him, we called the police, they came to get a report and statement, and the next day he came and tried to steal drinks,” Amy alleged. She said about 6-8 cans had been taken on that occasion.

“I told my staff to just let him as we don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

Amy said she had called police again about that alleged incident and they had given her another case number.

The Herald has requested comment from police.

Kebabylon's owner, Amy, estimated damage to the doors could cost $10,000 to fix. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Damage from the forced entry could be up to $10,000 because the doors had dropped at the top, she said.

“It’s good that it’s being secured now; it could easily be a week or two before it’s fixed.”

Beach Haven was a “good community” where they had been selling kebabs, burgers and chips for 10 years.

“It’s just unfair for us shop owners,” she said. “We have been a part of this community for 10 years, and we enjoy it.”

She had been worried about something like last night’s incident happening.

“[It’s] just lucky nobody was hurt. That’s the main thing.”



