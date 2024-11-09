Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Beach Haven community rally around mother after kitten’s tail ‘ripped off’ and threatening note left

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Nella Paterson said her cat's tail has been ripped off.

Nella Paterson said her cat's tail has been ripped off.

The Beach Haven community is rallying around a local mother after her 10-month-old kitten was viciously attacked and a threatening note was left for her.

Danella Paterson told members of the Beach Haven and Birkdale Community Facebook group last night her kitten had his tail “completely ripped off his back” and it now needs to be amputated.

“That’s if his bleeding bladder doesn’t stop leaking urine, [in which case] he will need to be euthanised. He is so loved and such a happy, affectionate cat. He does not deserve this suffering and his life cut short,” she wrote.

“Not to mention the vet bills, which I cannot afford. If anyone knows anything about this, please [personally message] me, or if you did this to my cat, please talk to me and tell me your reasoning for this.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Nella Paterson said her cat's tail has been ripped off.
Nella Paterson said her cat's tail has been ripped off.

Paterson said she, her children and the cat were traumatised by the incident.

“Does any one know who has done this to my kitten? Or done this cruelty to anyone else’s pets?”

Alongside images of her kitten, she shared a photo of a threatening note which stated, “Ur cats are dead n****! [sic]”.

One group member said their heart was breaking for the kitten.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The person who committed this heinous crime needs to be held accountable,” they wrote.

Another said it was the worst thing they had ever seen on a community page.

“This person is obviously very, very sick in the head. This is just horrific. I am so, so very sorry you, your children and your poor cat [have] gone through this.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to help pay for the injured kitten’s veterinary bills and over $3000 had been raised at the time of writing.

Police and Paterson have been approached for comment.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand