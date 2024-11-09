Nella Paterson said her cat's tail has been ripped off.

The Beach Haven community is rallying around a local mother after her 10-month-old kitten was viciously attacked and a threatening note was left for her.

Danella Paterson told members of the Beach Haven and Birkdale Community Facebook group last night her kitten had his tail “completely ripped off his back” and it now needs to be amputated.

“That’s if his bleeding bladder doesn’t stop leaking urine, [in which case] he will need to be euthanised. He is so loved and such a happy, affectionate cat. He does not deserve this suffering and his life cut short,” she wrote.

“Not to mention the vet bills, which I cannot afford. If anyone knows anything about this, please [personally message] me, or if you did this to my cat, please talk to me and tell me your reasoning for this.”