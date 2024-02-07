Voyager 2023 media awards
Bayfair Shopping Centre jewellery store robbery: 18yo arrested as police search for five others involved

Ben Fraser
By
Bayfair at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

One person has been arrested in relation to a robbery at the Michael Hill jewellery store at Bayfair Shopping Centre last month.

Police were called to a robbery at a store on Girven Rd around 3pm on January 27.

A police spokesman today said an 18-year-old man had been charged with aggravated robbery and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court.

Police are trying to find five individuals involved and have not ruled-out laying further charges.

Shoppers at Bayfair Shopping Centre were evacuated during the incident.

The incident has prompted Michael Hill stores to install armoured assault glass across its stores.



