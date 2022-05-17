Bayfair Shopping Centre. Photo /NZME

A mall jewellery shop owner said he doesn't know if they'll survive a second burglary in six weeks.

Kings & Queens is a jewellery store kiosk in Tauranga's Bayfair Shopping Centre and was victim to a burglary overnight.

Owner Mayur Patel said he felt "sickened" after he got the call at 2.15am that his store had been smashed with goods stolen.

He said the mall doors and his store's display windows had been smashed.

He was unsure yet how much had been stolen.

Patel said they had been in the mall for about six months and this was the second time his store had been destroyed.

The last time was about six weeks ago where roughly $7000 worth of product was stolen at 8am.

"I'm sick of all of it, the violence is getting way out of hand," he said.

"I don't know how we're going to survive this."