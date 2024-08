One person has died in a two-car crash on Pahoia Rd in Whakamārama. Photo / Google

A person has died in a Bay of Plenty crash involving two cars.

The crash occurred on Pahoia Rd in Whakamārama about 6.50pm yesterday.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said.

The three people in the second vehicle were treated for minor to moderate injuries.