A large slip has come down on Valley Rd in Whakatāne. Video / Supplied

A Bay of Plenty highway is still closed as the region cleans up from a deluge that caused flooding and triggered slips.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 2 through Waimana Gorge, between Station Rd, Tāneatua and Wainui Rd, Kuturere, is expected to remain closed for some time today.

Waka Kotahi is also reporting a dropout on SH30 just west of Matahi Rd with stop/go traffic management in place.

Yesterday, persistent rain caused flooding and rising river levels, triggered slips and cut off the townships of Tāneatua and Rūātoki.

Access to both towns has now been restored, however, the Whakatane District Council warned Awahou Rd into Rūātoki was “still very messy with silt all over the road so caution is needed”.

Reid Rd remained closed this morning.

Valley Rd in Whakatāne remains closed this morning after a large slip that cut power to a number of households on Wednesday.

A slip at Okere Falls that blocked SH33 was cleared by Wednesday evening.

The Whakatāne River reached its highest level since 2019, according to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, as 230mm of rain fell in the catchment.

Regional council flood manager Mark Townsend said current areas to watch included the Lower Kaituna and Whakatāne/Tauranga Rivers, which were both at warning level two.

Slip in Valley Rd, Whakatane. Photo / Supplied

Farmers were advised to move stock on low-lying areas adjacent to the Whakatāne and Tauranga Rivers to immediately move stock to higher ground.

“We are also keeping an eye on the Rangitāiki River as spilling from Matahina Dam continues at a steady rate.

“This will slowly decline over the next few days and we will continue to work with Manawa Energy. While levels in the river will be elevated, we don’t expect to have any issues downstream of the dam.”

MetService has lifted all weather warnings and watches for the Bay of Plenty but occasional rain was forecast for the region today.

Meteorologist Josh Law said the weather in the Bay of Plenty was looking drier in the next few days.

“For the Bay we are still going to be keeping hold of these northerly winds, cloud and a few showers over the next few days. The weather is looking much drier than we have seen lately with the heavy rain look set to impact areas to the west of the country – Nelson, Taranaki, Northland for example.

“However, it’s worth keeping an eye on the forecast for the start of next week as rain moves back in from the west for Monday and Tuesday.”