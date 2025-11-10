Advertisement
Bay of Plenty teenager on trial charged with raping young schoolgirl

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
A teenage boy is on trial in the Youth Court charged with the sexual violation of a primary-aged girl. Photo / 123rf

Warning: This story deals with allegations of the sexual assault of a child and may be distressing.

A primary-aged girl has described being sexually violated by a friend of her brother under a trampoline, behind bushes and in her bedroom.

A teenage boy is on trial in the Youth Court

