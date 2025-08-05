Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bay of Plenty Snapchat predator Raveen Saily admits further offending

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Snapchat predator Raveen Saily has pleaded guilty to new charges related to grooming and indecent communication with an 11-year-old girl.

Snapchat predator Raveen Saily has pleaded guilty to new charges related to grooming and indecent communication with an 11-year-old girl.

Warning: This story deals with details of sexual assault against young people, and may be distressing.

Snapchat predator Raveen Saily was on bail, awaiting a rape trial , when he filmed a 13-year-old Rotorua girl performing a sexual act on him.

Now it’s been revealed the 23-year-old sent that video

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save