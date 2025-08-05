He had also met that teen on Snapchat, where he used the alias “John”, and was found guilty by a jury, on all six charges, in August last year.
While awaiting trial, Saily continued to contact girls on Snapchat.
This was despite bail conditions banning him from accessing the internet, having contact with anyone under 16, or leaving his Pyes Pā home at night.
When spoken to by police about his contact with the 11-year-old, he told them he “probably did do these things, but he cannot remember specifics due to the volume of girls he was in communication with, and the time that has passed since his incarceration”.
‘Too young to have a boyfriend’ says victim
Saily never met the 11-year-old victim in person; they lived in different cities and communicated on Snapchat.
Their relationship was discovered when the girl’s mother looked at her phone, saw the messaging and reported it to police.
The police summary of facts state that during a video call, Saily asked the girl to be his girlfriend. She told him she was only 11, and too young to have a boyfriend.
However, Saily continued to pressure her until she agreed, and their conversations continued over text and Snapchat, and audio and video calls.
She became “increasingly emotionally dependent” on Saily, believing she was in a relationship with him.
Saily told the 11-year-old he loved her, while encouraging her to send him sexually explicit images.
During the Tauranga trial, the court heard how the girl didn’t know Saily’s proper name, and he didn’t use it on any of his social media profiles.
They’d met up at Mount Maunganui’s Bayfair mall, and then went for a walk to the nearby Arataki Community Centre.
There, the girl said she had been forced to perform sexual acts after Saily threatened her with a knife. He then went on to rape and violate her.
Saily claimed it had been consensual, but the Crown said this was “utterly fanciful”, particularly given the “naive” girl had no sexual experience and it was the first time she’d met up with a boy alone.