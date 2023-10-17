Changes have been announced for next year’s Baywide Premier men’s rugby competition.

The changes include an extended season and the removal of games on public holiday weekends.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union said in a statement today an “exhaustive” three-month consultation and feedback process had resulted in “some exciting changes”.

It said the format and draw being announced by the Senior Club Working Group had been “agreed, decided upon and shared with the 12 participating clubs”.

A quarter-final round has been added to the conclusion of the 11-week round-robin competition and will see the top six ranked teams take part in 1v6, 2v5 and 3v4 rounds, with the three winners and the highest-ranked loser progressing to the semifinals.

As with previous years, clubs will earn the right to host quarter-finals, semifinals and the final through finishing higher up the ladder.

The 12 clubs voted strongly to not play during public holiday long weekends, allowing players to spend valuable time with their families during both Easter and the King’s Birthday, the statement said.

The competition will be finished by Matariki, so for the first time in a long time, there will be no Premier men’s rugby during any of these three public holiday weekends.

By voting to have the long weekends off and adding another playoff round, the clubs also chose to extend the end of the competition to July 27 which would only be two weeks out from the start of the Bunnings NPC.

Due to this, clubs that finish in the top six will be without their Bay of Plenty Steamers contracted and wider training players for the quarter-finals, semifinals and final.

The union said it was also looking to change the number of teams in the Premier competition for 2025 with an introduction of a home-and-away round-robin.

The opening round kicks off on April 13 with a grand final replay between Te Puna and Mount Maunganui Sports.

In other opening-round clashes, newly promoted Marist St Michaels will host Te Puke Sports, Rangiuru host Judea, Ngongotahā host Tauranga Sports, Greerton Marist host Rangataua and Rotoiti host Whakarewarewa.

Senior Club Working Group chairperson and board director Warena Morgan said he was proud of the hard-working volunteers who pulled together all the consultation and feedback to have a confirmed draw by October.

“This gives our 12 premier clubs six months to get their coaching teams in place up, [and] get any financial and strategic planning done so that they are ready to go.”

See the full 2024 Baywide Premier Men’s draw at boprugby.co.nz.