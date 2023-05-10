Constable Victoria Makea with her older brother Constable Ray Edmonds, who begins his police duties in Tauranga this month. Photo / NZ Police

Two well-known Bay of Plenty rugby identities, who are also siblings, have become the region’s newest crime-fighting duo.

New graduate Constable Ray Edmonds (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi and Ngāi Te Rangi) has joined his younger sister, Constable Victoria Makea (nee Edmonds, Ngāti Porou and Ngāpuhi) on the force.

Edmonds, who represented Bay of Plenty Rugby at various age group levels in his earlier years, graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College last week along with other 365 Kura Moeahu wing graduates.

Tokoroa-based Makea is also a talented loose forward and made her debut for Chiefs Manawa last year.

She was a member of the Chiefs Manawa team that played in the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki final in March against eventual champions, South Island team Matatū.

In a statement via police, Edmonds said his desire to become a police officer was sparked by his younger sister’s stories about the opportunities she had to help people in the community.

“It made me realise becoming a police officer was the purpose I was searching for in life.”

Edmonds, born and raised in Maketu, said growing up in a low-income earning family helped him develop a caring and appreciative approach to life, which he believed contributed to his passion for helping and caring for others.

Sports was his “safe haven” growing up, and he excelled at rugby representing the Bay of Plenty from Roller Mills through to the Bay of Plenty Colts squad.

At age 19 Edmonds moved to Australia and for most of his working life operated heavy machinery as a sawmill operator and meat processor but always felt there was more he wanted to achieve.

Joining the New Zealand Police was a way to fill that deep desire to make a difference in his community.

“I am here in the hope to not only keep our communities safe, but also to help inspire and encourage others in the most positive way to excel in life.”

Makea, who attended her brother’s graduation ceremony, said in a statement via police she was extremely proud of him

“Ray’s always had a deeper desire to do more. He’s had an amazing amount of life experience from travelling, raising a family, working in a range of careers, and mentoring young adults, especially men through programmes within his church.

“I believe he will be a great police officer - we’re lucky to have him.”

Edmonds will begin his police duties in Tauranga next week.

Western Bay of Plenty area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton told the Bay of Plenty Times the district’s team was looking forward to Edmonds and other new graduates joining them.

“Having someone with local knowledge and life experience like Ray has will be invaluable,” he said.