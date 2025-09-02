A young woman has been 'alienated' from her family after she came forward with allegations of rape. Her uncle was found guilty by a jury, but much of the family has sided with him, professing his innocence. Supplied / 123RF
Warning: This story includes details of rape and sexual assault and may be distressing.
A 17-year-old, sent from Australia to live with her aunt and uncle in the Bay of Plenty, has lost her family, and her faith after her uncle raped and sexually assaulted her.
The man, who can’tbe named for legal reasons, was found guilty by a jury on four charges, but continues to deny the offending.
He was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court last week.
She was saddened to lose her relationship with the then-27-year-old’s wife, whom she viewed as a second mother, and told the court members of the couple’s church had approached her and told her she was lying.
She had since lost touch with her Christian faith.
‘Seized her by the legs’, and raped
The most serious incident happened on June 18, 2022, after a small gathering at home. There had been drinking, and the defendant’s wife had gone to bed.
As the 17-year-old sat flicking through her phone in the early hours of the morning, her uncle came over, seized her by her legs, and raped her.
In summarising the offending, the judge said the violation was made easier by the fact she was wearing an “Oodie”, a one-piece garment, with nothing underneath.
The girl had said, during trial, that the rape lasted about five minutes.
The man was found guilty of rape, and three charges of indecent assault for touching on other occasions.
He was acquitted on a charge of attempted rape, and the jury failed to reach a verdict on two other charges.
A ‘house divided’, says lawyer
Crown prosecutor Daniel Coulson pointed to the significant breach of trust as an aggravating feature.
This applied not only in terms of the victim but also her parents, who had entrusted their daughter into the care of the defendant and his wife.
This was supported by the work the man had done while on remand, and his significant community involvement, and support.
Judge Paul Geoghegan questioned how there could be prospects of rehabilitation, with respect to addressing the cause of the offending, in circumstances where the defendant denied the offending.
Hine responded that the man’s ongoing risk would be assessed by the Parole Board, and there was a “denials course” available to those in custody.
A pre-sentence report said the man arrived in New Zealand nearly a decade ago, and is now a New Zealand resident.
“What is clear is that prior to this offending you lived a productive and blameless life, with very clear values around contribution to your community and to supporting your family,” Judge Geoghegan said.
He also outlined the sentencing process, and the different aspects he would need to take into account.