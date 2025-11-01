Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Bay of Plenty father imprisoned for ‘recklessly’ causing brain injury to 8-week-old baby

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

An 8-week-old baby was airlifted from Whakatāne to Starship children's hospital in 2023 after suffering a traumatic brain injury, rib fractures and intra-abdominal injury. The child now has "severe lifelong impacts", and his father has been imprisoned for "recklessly" causing grievous bodily harm.

Warning: This story deals with the physical abuse of a baby and may be distressing.

When a mother went away for the weekend, leaving her 8-week-old son with his father, there was nothing amiss with the boy.

She left their family home in the Bay of Plenty on a Friday

