Police are warning motorists to be aware of black ice after multiple crashes in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

Three people were injured, two seriously, after two crashes along State Highway 38 at Kaingaroa.

The first crash was reported to emergency services just after 7.30am on State Highway 38 near Wai-Iro-Hia Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two people with serious injuries were being taken to Rotorua Hospital.