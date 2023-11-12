There are concerns for lost opportunities if Luxon misses the APEC summit, Nanaia Mahuta refuses to label Hamas attack on Israel ‘terror’ and Dilworth School announces $44 million for sexual abuse redress. Video / NZ Herald

A truck has lost its trailer on State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the incident between Te Karaka Drive and Barrett Rd about 8.40am.

Traffic backed up on State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati this morning.

“The truck has appeared to have lost its trailer. Subsequently, two other vehicles have had a nose-to-tail crash.

“Delays are expected in the area,” he said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person has been treated for minor injuries.

Police, fire and ambulance services were alerted.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three appliances, from Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Tauranga, were sent.

