Multiple people have been injured after two crashes along a Bay of Plenty highway this morning.

The first crash was reported to emergency services just after 7.30am on State Highway 38 near Wai-Iro-Hia Rd, and police said the road was blocked.





A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two people with serious injuries were being taken to Rotorua Hospital.