One Love festival at Tauranga Domain. Photo / One Love

Accommodation in Tauranga was “full” over the long weekend as tourists flocked to the city for the One Love festival and the surf lifesaving championships.

More than 15,000 festivalgoers filled Tauranga Domain on Saturday and Sunday, dancing and singing at the iconic reggae music festival with a line-up of more than 50 artists.

A heavy rain warning was in place for parts of the Bay of Plenty from 3pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday but rain did not stop festivalgoers from enjoying the music and food.

Sarah Meadows and husband Matt Young are owners of Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers and Wanderlust NZ.

Sarah Meadows, owner of Tauranga’s Wanderlust NZ and Mount Maunganui’s Pacific Coast Lodge, said it had been “very busy” with both sites “100 per cent full” for the long weekend.

Meadows said Wanderlust guests were mainly New Zealanders going to One Love while Pacific Coast Lodge had “lots of internationals” visiting from Australia, Germany, South America, Canada and England.

“We’re very happy and the team has done an awesome job. Our guests have been great and it definitely helps that the weather’s been amazing this summer compared to last summer ... everyone’s out and about and enjoying the sunshine, out on the beach and experiencing what the Bay has to offer.”