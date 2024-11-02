Tests had revealed his aortic artery was 90% blocked with calcium, which had affected two other vessels too.

Soper was sent to a cardiologist, who told him he needed open heart surgery. He had a triple bypass in September.

Initially, all seemed well.

“I felt on top of the world. And that’s what I would say to anyone that has the surgery, you won’t feel that bad and don’t worry about going into it. People do worry a lot, but it’s not that bad. They can do anything with the heart these days.

“But unfortunately, on the way to the loo, mine stopped. And so they rushed in and did CPR. It broke ribs, broke my chest bone, it broke everything.

“They brought me back, and I wasn’t in a great shape.”

Soper ended up getting infected and spending three months in hospital, needing a further six operations to get him back to health.

“It was an experience that I would never want to repeat,” Soper said. “Three months in hospital was like being in prison.

“And for the last two months, I was eating ice in the morning, ice at lunchtime, and ice at dinner. That’s all I was allowed to eat, because they feed you intravenously. And it was awful. And I couldn’t read. I couldn’t listen to anything.”

He said the hardest thing was being confined to his bed for most of that time, which led to him having to learn how to walk again.

“I used to look at people out my window and I’d watch people walking along the street and I was thinking, ‘They’re so lucky, they can walk.’”

While Soper is back on his feet now, the lingering effects of this health battle mean he’s had three more stints in hospital this year, as well as a seventh surgery.

But he is focused on staying healthy for January, when his seventh child – and second with du Plessis-Allan – is due.

Soper told Bennett that if anyone had told him he’d still be raising toddlers at his age (73), he’d think they were nuts, but he is loving raising their 2-year-old, Iggy, and is looking forward to his new daughter coming next year.

“One can only hope that I live long enough for her, first of all, to remember her dad, although she’ll have older brothers and sisters who’ll tell her about the dad. But I would like to see her get to a reasonable age so that she doesn’t forget me.”

