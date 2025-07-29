Advertisement
Barbarians at the gate: Now the Government is attacking architects – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
If Minister Bishop gets his way, what will happen to lovely little designs like these changing sheds for "Brownie's Pool", at Karanga Plaza in the Wynyard Quarter? Designed by Pac Studio. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

THE FACTS

  • RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop wants councils to focus on “efficiency and effectiveness” in their buildings and public spaces, not design or environmental ratings.
  • Auckland has many award-winning public buildings and public spaces.
  • Design has many functions its advocates say help with efficiency and effectiveness, among other things.

Oh dear. The barbarians really are at the gate. This month, in his capacity as Minister of RMA Reform, Chris Bishop delivered what he called a “message” to councils. He was very stern.

“Not everything you do has to be an architectural masterpiece,” he told the local

