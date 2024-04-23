Oranga Tamariki calls in consultants to help with job cuts, why Three Strikes could add to court backlogs and the first witness in Trump’s trial in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A raft of medical equipment, computers and medication has been stolen from a school dental clinic trailer and police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Lee said police believed the dental clinic, parked at Bankwood School in Chartwell, Hamilton, was plundered between April 8 and April 10.

An X-ray machine, an AED7000 defibrillator, medication, dental drills, and other medical equipment were taken from the charity-run clinic, Lee said.

Police have been reviewing security camera footage, doing a scene examination and speaking with victims.

Lee asked for anyone with information to call 105 or go to police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 240422/2595. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

He said the victim was distraught and wanted their equipment back so they could continue treating the community.

"Stealing these items not only targets the charity, but those the charity works to serve within the community," Lee said.








