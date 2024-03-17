The advantage dogs gave our ancestors was so great that to this day, merely having one near us makes us happier, writes Matt Heath. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Dogs are expensive. Are they worth it? How much of your life are you willing to give to your pooch? How much money? How much sleep, time and mental space are you willing to invest in a creature not of your species? A dog is a dependant that doesn’t carry your genetic line, can’t support you financially in your old age and refuses to perform even the most basic chores around the house. For many New Zealanders, the answer to these questions is simple. Anything my dog wants and immediately.

You can spend a lot on a dog across food, training, fees, grooming, toys, leads, collars, registration, daycare, healthcare and damage to socks and undies. Before the upkeep expenses even begin, you have to buy the beast, and in 2024, they aren’t cheap. A lovely little random puppy of unknown stock from the SPCA will set you back $300, a golden retriever in the Waikato could be as much as $2500, and a humiliating cavoodle could set you back as much as $6500. Once you get your new best friend home, he’ll cost you an average of $2000 a year. Add in unexpected vet bills and things get crazy.

A friend of mine bought a seemingly healthy puppy a few years ago and ended up spending $20,000 on vet bills before its first birthday. Even a healthy pooch requires pricey vaccines and registration. My dog gets a $400 injection once a month for his allergies, along with multimillion-dollar medicated dog biscuits for his skin. He also enjoys a reasonably priced anal gland squeezing twice a year.

Animal health is a big business. Combined, cats, dogs, goldfish and other pets cost New Zealanders nearly $2 billion a year. But it’s not just the cash; it’s our time and energy as well. My dog Colin kept me up ‘til 4am last night with his punishing scratching, sniffing and jumping up and down off the bed. At one point, he heard a cat outside and decided he needed to defend his territory. He hit his dog door at such an insane pace the sound of it swinging back and forth woke up two other dogs in the neighbourhood. They didn’t shut up for a full five minutes, waking up at least 10 humans. Productive members of society, the ones who earn the money to buy dog food, lose sleep because these selfish canines can’t control themselves around felines. It’s an outrage.

Then there is the exercise. After a long, hard day at work, you arrive home to emotional blackmail from your dog as they implore you to take them for a walk. The sad eyes, the wagging tail, the staring at the door. After you have chased them around the neighbourhood picking up their leavings and you finally get to sit down for your meal - they want some. Their full bowl of food isn’t good enough. Whatever you are eating, they want some, and when you give them what they want, they want some more.

So, why do we do it? Why the sacrifice for these beasts? Because we have evolved to love them. Many thousands of years ago, those of us who kept dogs near us got early warnings of animal attacks and, as a result, survived to breed. They got free food and a warm fire to sleep by, and in return, we got security, a friend and a fluffy meal when things got tight. This bond was so powerful, over time their faces changed to please us. Bigger eyes, a slight smile on the corners of their mouths. Then, through selective breeding, we lovingly twisted them into the pathetic insult to their wolven heritage that we take care of today. The advantage dogs gave our ancestors was so great that to this day, merely having one near us makes us happier. Studies have shown they lower stress, suppress loneliness and generally improve our mood just by being in the room. Patting a strange dog on the street is enough to give we humans a positive buzz.

So, while in an urban environment, your dog is generally the housemate who contributes the least practically, they more than make up for it in team morale. They love us unconditionally and are always pleased to see us. Despite the fleas, the smell, the moulting, the hassle, the yapping and the slobbering, it’s well worth bankrupting yourself to have a dog in your life.