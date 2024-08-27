Private school principal Mark Geraets has accused Westpac of negligence after he and his wife Yvonne lost their life savings in March this year.
Geraets claims a recorded phone call between him and Westpac that shows the bank gave him “false confidence” that the investment proceeds were being safely transferred to an account set up under his own name.
In reality, the account name wasn’t checked, the money was sent to a “mule” account under a different name and the supposed investment was a sham.
In a reply, McGrath told the victims she was sorry about their experience and the toll it had taken, especially as they were preparing for their retirement years together.
And while she admitted parts of the UK’s banking system were “further advanced” than New Zealand’s, she was confident Westpac had acted appropriately “upon your instruction and exercised our duty of care”.
“In my experience, banks are usually the last point in a long chain of fraud and scam activity. We take our responsibilities to keep customers safe very seriously and are continuing to invest heavily in fraud and scam protections.”
‘I just don’t think they checked’
Geraets, 61, was contacted earlier this year by a man posing as an HSBC portfolio manager who convinced him to invest in Victoria State Government bonds with the National Australia Bank (NAB).
Geraets made a $323,000 online money transfer on March 8, believing he was sending the money to an Australian account in his own name and says he discussed this during a verification phone call with Westpac the following day, before the payment was released.
“Can you tell me who you are sending the money to please?” the staff member asked.
“I am sending it to M.H. & Y.J. Geraets,” Geraets replied.
“Great, yeah that is fine, I can see that,” the staffer said.
Geraets says the conversation led him to believe the bank had verified the receiving account name, which he believes should have happened given the size of the transfer.
After realising he’d been duped, Geraets alerted Westpac and police. Westpac immediately contacted the Australian bank, which put a freeze on the account and recovered $123,000. The other $200,000 was lost.
Geraets complained to Westpac, arguing it had failed in its duty of care by not carrying out proper due diligence.
“For $300,000, you’d think the account name would hold some weight and importance,” he told the Herald.
“I just don’t think they checked.”
‘Profound sense of loss and vulnerability’
In his letter to McGrath, Geraets detailed the huge toll the fraud had inflicted on the couple, including the “grim reality of struggling to pay routine bills in our retirement”, despite years of prudent financial planning and savings.
“The emotional impact on us is no less significant. We have suffered sleepless nights, a constant state of stress, and a pervasive anxiety that has disrupted our ability to concentrate on day-to-day activities.
“The level of emotional turmoil is a testament to the profound sense of loss and vulnerability we both feel.”
“When we phoned to query Mr Geraets’ transaction, he assured us he was paying an Australian account at NAB that was in his and his spouse’s name and did not mention it was an investment or that the account was not his own.”
Even when a Confirmation of Payee service is rolled out later this year to check recipient account details, it won’t verify accounts across different countries, Westpac said.
“We had no way to check who the recipient was, and never suggested to Mr Geraets we had verified this information.”
Westpac added that Geraets had made similar large payments to accounts in Australia in the past year, so the $323,000 transfer did not seem “out of step” with his previous banking activity.
Westpac empathised with the Geraets’ situation and would fully co-operate with the Banking Ombudsman review.
