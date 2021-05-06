Banana business: 'Sloppy' border claim offensive to New Zealand, Bastion Pt cocaine trial told

For all three accused men in the cocaine trial, defence teams have now closed their cases. Photo / File

6 May, 2021 12:44 AM 3 minutes to read

For all three accused men in the cocaine trial, defence teams have now closed their cases. Photo / File

Cocaine trial jurors have been warned not to slip up on claims a banana business was anything but legitimate.

Russian sailor Aleksandr Cherushev and Polish men Ryszard "Richie" Wilk and Patryk Lukasz Lukasik have pleaded not guilty to importing cocaine.

At the Bastion Pt cocaine trial, Lukasik also faces a charge of laundering $2382.80.

Lukasik, a Polish man who lived in Northern Ireland, was accused of involvement in what the Crown claims was a complex global cocaine conspiracy.

But Lukasik's defence counsel Lorraine Smith today told the High Court in Auckland her client sent money from New Zealand probably to help out his troubled father.

The court heard Lukasik told Customs officers he lived in Belfast, adding: "There's some bad Irish people there."

Prosecutors claim Ryszard "Richie" Wilk was the boss in a drug ring. Photo / Interpol

Smith said there was no proof Lukasik was being reckless when he sent money overseas through Western Union on December 6, 2016.

She said Lukasik sent the money "to save his father from both bad people and the prospect of being locked up".

The trial previously heard of a vast trove of seized messages involving alleged drug syndicate members.

Russian sailor Aleksandr Cherushev is one of three men to deny involvement in alleged cocaine importation. Photo / Supplied

Today Smith said one of these messages, in which a person sent details of a Polish bank account, was from Lukasik's father.

"Pay me 1500 Zloty, otherwise they will lock me up, for f***'s sake," the message said.

Smith mentioned an entity called Bananaworld Green. She said this was a legitimate enterprise Lukasik was involved in.

She said Lukasik's defence could point to invoices and images showing he was genuinely involved in the banana business.

Smith also said some intercepted or seized conversations covered authentic business topics.

"Ryszard Wilk and Patryk Lukasik are talking about a legitimate shipping business."

The Crown alleges garbage bags and cocaine remnants detectives dug up at Bastion Pt in July 2017 were linked to the multinational drug conspiracy.

And the Crown has suggested Cherushev, chief officer on the ship Discovery Bay, went into downtown Auckland and delivered the drugs.

Smith said there was no evidence that 4kg of cocaine was stashed on the ship or that Cherushev sauntered off that vessel into Auckland with the drugs.

"It is ludicrous to suggest that a carrier would bring on board 4kg on a boat and hope that they may be able to conceal it during any inspection that might occur."

Smith said it was wrong to suggest security at New Zealand borders was sloppy.

"In fact, it is very strict, as you'd expect."

All defence lawyers have now finished their closing remarks to jurors.

Justice Tracey Walker will then sum up the case to jurors.

The trial continues.