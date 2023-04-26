Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson talks about the club’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and their upcoming Central League campaign. Video / Neil Reid

You won’t see Napier City Rovers recruit Alex Mort long at aftermatch functions following Central League football clashes at Bluewater Stadium this season.

After putting in his trademark energetic shifts on the pitch, the 19-year-old then faces a quick turnaround for night shift duty at a suburban Napier supermarket.

That involves working until about 10.30pm - with his role including making beer and wine displays - around 11 hours after first reporting for duty for the Bill Robertson-coached Napier City Rovers in preparation for match kick-off.

All of his new club’s 2023 Central League home games are on Sunday afternoons.

And like his other team-mates, Mort must juggle work or study commitments around football, with New Zealand Football regulations capping player payments in its amateur-status National League structure (which includes the Northern, Central and Southern leagues) to $150 a week.

“Sundays can be hardcore,” Mort said with a smile.

“When we play at home, I have to go to work and do liquor displays [afterwards]. That probably takes five hours at work, so I am probably there until about 10.30pm.

“It can be difficult at times. But as long as you can find the perfect balance between footy, work and social life, it can also be a breeze. You have to have the right time management and motivation to stick to a key routine.”

Mort was one of four pre-season signings for Napier City Rovers’ 2023 campaign – along with former Manchester City youth team player Deri Corfe, Solomon Islands international Iani Kalu and returning Rover, Kenny Willox - where again the goal is to reach the National League.

Napier City Rovers new recruits for 2023 Iani Kalu (left) and Alex Mort at training at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

He signed on from North Wellington where he has impressed in previous games against Napier City Rovers. He has also played top-flight New Zealand domestic football for Christchurch United.

And the attacking midfielder – who will line up for his new team against Whanganui Athletic at Whanganui’s Wembley Park on Saturday – has wasted little time in impressing for Napier City Rovers.

That included a strong game in last Sunday’s 5-0 round five Central League win against Waterside Karori; a result which has pushed his club up to fifth in the points table.

A trademark of his game is his high-tempo style; being one of the side’s quickest and most mobile players.

Napier City Rovers new player Alex Mort on the sideline after the match v Waterside Karori at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

“Fitness is something that I have been trying to work my a*** off on, trying to always improve,” Mort said.

“The fitter I am, the longer I can last in a game which is vital for me. I always love to just run around most of the time like a headless chicken. That is how I have been since I was a young lad.”

Mort’s motivation for the move was a “change of scenery” after playing much of his football in the Wellington club scene.

After speaking to Robertson, and learning about the Napier City Rovers set-up, he realised how it could help him develop further.

“Hopefully that will help me have a bigger future down the line,” he said.

Robertson said Mort was a young player with plenty of potential.

He had impressed in matches Robertson had coached against North Wellington, with the coach saying he was confident Mort would fit in well at the new club.

“He’s played Central League before, is still young and only 19,” he said.

“He is a player we have played against and has some good attributes and hopefully he can add value as well.”

Mort’s arrival comes in Napier City Rovers’ 50th year in existence.

Despite being new to the environment he said the club’s legacy meant a lot to him; so too did the “big family culture” at the club which was different from any others he had previously played for.

“I am loving it,” he said of the move.

Napier City Rovers new player Alex Mort (2nd from right) lines up with the team during the match v Waterside Karori at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers’ initial goal for the Central League is to gain qualification for this year’s National League.

The Wellington Phoenix Reserves are guaranteed one of the Central League’s four allocated spots; with the remainder going to the league’s other three highest-placed teams.

Victories against his former club North Wellington – who Napier City Rovers play at Bluewater Stadium in round nine on May 28, and away at Alex Moore Park in round 18 on September 2 – will be crucial to those hopes.

“I am really looking forward to the two games between the clubs this season,” he said. “It is something I am buzzing about.”

Napier City Rovers new player Alex Mort (right) celebrates a goal with teammates during the match v Waterside Karori. Photo / Neil Reid

Longer term, Mort’s goal is to play at the highest level he can; and if he doesn’t realise a dream of playing professionally overseas he wants to be able to look back post-career knowing he gave it as good a shot as possible.

“I just want to achieve playing at the highest that I can,” he said.

“If that means either moving overseas to play somewhere abroad or if I am still playing Central League at a high level when I am 30, knowing that I have put in all the hard work to go as far as I can is something I will be happy with.

“I want to leave with no regrets.”