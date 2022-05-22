A 56-year-old Nelson man has appeared in court after he was accused of doctoring images of young women taken off social media sites. Photo / 123RF

A man accused of doctoring young women's pictures taken from social media sites has been remanded on bail with strict conditions.

Marlborough Police arrested a 56-year-old man last week following an investigation into harmful online activity that targeted predominantly teenage girls from the Marlborough area.

The arrest followed information that a number of young women's pictures had been taken from social media sites and doctored with sexually explicit additions for reposting to adult websites.

Investigators traced the activity to a Nelson address, and the man, who cannot be named yet, was arrested and charged with causing digital harm, possession of objectionable material and child exploitation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said this type of crime was extremely upsetting for those affected by it.

In the Nelson District Court today the man was remanded on bail without plea until June 20.

Judge Tony Zohrab imposed a set of strict bail conditions, including that he not access the internet except for work or to carry out banking, to not possess any device or item capable of taking digital images, and to not be in contact with any female under the age of 18.

The police advise anyone affected by this type of behaviour to report it.

Anyone with concerns about their online security can access advice through Netsafe here: https://www.netsafe.org.nz/privacy-settings-on-social-networks/