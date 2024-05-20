Seven cast members play prisoners, prison guards and somebody famous in Somebody Famous.

Seven cast members play prisoners, prison guards and somebody famous in Somebody Famous.

Somebody famous is coming ... the perfect time for prisoners to bust out and make their great escape.

Katikati Youth Theatre is putting on a play that is about a play, and prisoners taking advantage of an opportunity to escape.

The youth division is putting on D.M. Larson’s Somebody Famous at The Arts Junction theatre at the end of the month.

The comedy is about women prisoners tasked with cleaning an old theatre. They expect to take part in some drama therapy.

But somebody famous is coming to take centre stage and the women decide this is their chance to hatch a plan and make a run for it. They pick the perfect play to help them bust out.

Production manager Henry Leckie-Hodge says Somebody Famous is a lot of fun because the cast “has a unique set of characteristics that come together to make the plan work. And unbeknown to them, the guard’s plans work just as well”, he says.

Two clueless Corrections officers help to spur the comedy on.

The family-friendly play is peppered with jokes and has undertones that will make it appealing for all, he says.

Somebody Famous follows Katikati Youth Theatre’s first production, Complaint Department and Lemonade.

Hannah Gourlay directs the cast of seven aged 13-17.





INFO Katikati Youth Theatre is part of Katikati Theatre Inc and is for people under age 30 who are interested in all aspects of theatre. They meet from 7-9pm on the third Tuesday of each month at The Arts Junction theatre. Skills taught include voice projection, character development, lighting, backstage management and more. Phone Henry 027 522 0197.





The Details

What: Somebody Famous

Where: The Arts Junction theatre, Katikati

When: May 31, June 1-2, June 7-8

Tickets: $15 from The Arts Junction or online, cash door sales if seats available











