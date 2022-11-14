Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Bad hair day: Wig-wearer caught selling pilfered power tools

Otago Daily Times
By Oscar Francis
Quick Read
Photo / NZME

Photo / NZME

A man wearing a wig was chased from Dunedin’s Mitre-10 Mega and was caught red-handed trying to sell pilfered power tools shortly afterwards, police say.

Senior sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin said police were called to the store about 9am on on Saturday.

Staff chased a 49-year-old wig-wearing man from the store after he took bolt cutters, a tool bag and two Makita power tools without paying, Bond said.

The man drove away with a 43-year-old woman and the pair were located in Cash Converters South Dunedin trying to sell the items, which were worth more than $1000, Bond said.

The man was arrested for theft and would appear in court today.

Inquiries into the role of the woman are continuing.

The couple were known to police, Bond said.

Latest from New Zealand