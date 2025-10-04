Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Bad Guys’: England legend on ‘dwarf-chucking’ and arrest during wild New Zealand Rugby World Cup trip

Neil Reid
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Record-breaking England halfback Ben Youngs has lifted the lid on the side's woes off the field at the 2011 Rugby World, including the dwarf-throwing scandal at a Queenstown bar. New Zealand Herald composite photo

Record-breaking England halfback Ben Youngs has lifted the lid on the side's woes off the field at the 2011 Rugby World, including the dwarf-throwing scandal at a Queenstown bar. New Zealand Herald composite photo

England rugby legend Ben Youngs has opened up on his side’s 2011 Rugby World Cup campaign from hell – a trip that included a “dwarf-chucking” scandal in Queenstown, claims players sexually harassed a hotel cleaner and star back Manu Tuilagi’s arrest in downtown Auckland.

His revelations about the wild night

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save