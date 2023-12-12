Waipa District Council is placing a ban on non-exempt cars on specific roads. Photo / Dean Taylor

Light vehicles will be banned in some Waipā streets at certain times of the day in an attempt to stamp out anti-social driving.

The ban would be in place between the hours of 9pm and 4am following community consultation on the prohibition of light vehicles in key areas.

Several roads around the district have been added to the Public Places Bylaw and the new rules would come into effect from March 11 next year.

The ban was designed to give police additional enforcement tools to manage anti-social driving behaviours, but would not apply to residents and others going about legitimate business.

Waipa District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson said residents would still have access during the prohibited hours.

“We don’t want residents and their visitors to feel restricted, at the same time we need to curb these anti-social driving behaviours.”

The following roads will have the light vehicle prohibition enforced from March 11:

Cambridge/Maungatautari wards

Gudex Rd

Appleby Rd

Wells Place – from Waikato Expressway to Moemoea Place

Te Awamutu/Kihikihi wards

Bond Rd industrial area

Harrison Drive industrial area

Bank Rd (Lake Ngā Roto)

Puahue Rd-Parklands Rd-Chamberlain Rd loop

Arapuni and Bulmers Landings area

Pirongia/Ōhaupō wards

Hamilton Airport area

Rukuhia area

“We know the roads listed in the new section of the bylaw are not the only roads where anti-social driving is an issue, but they are the most practical and efficient in terms of enforcement.

“A ban is only viable for some types of roads in the district. It would not work in residential streets with ‘legitimate’ night traffic and on-street parking, on long roads with multiple entry and exit points, or on state highways where council has no authority.

“We encourage all residents affected by anti-social driving behaviour to keep reporting instances to the police at the time it is happening. This will help us to continue to work with our communities in these areas,” Hudson said.

