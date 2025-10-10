Some batches of Back Country Cuisine freeze-dried meals have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

A brand of freeze-dried bolognaise meals are being recalled because of the undeclared presence of an allergen.

The undeclared allergen in Back Country Cuisine brand mushroom bolognaise and spaghetti bolognaise pouches is egg, according to a recall notice on the Ministry for Primary Industries website yesterday.

The Back Country Foods Ltd products affected are 90g and 175g mushroom bolognaise and 90g, 175g and 440g spaghetti bolognaise, all with best before dates between April 7 2029 and September 29 2029.

“People with an egg allergy or intolerance should not consume these products. If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.

“If you are not allergic or intolerant to egg, this recall does not affect you.”