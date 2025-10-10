Advertisement
Back Country Cuisine recalls bolognaise meals over undeclared egg allergen

NZ Herald
Some batches of Back Country Cuisine freeze-dried meals have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

A brand of freeze-dried bolognaise meals are being recalled because of the undeclared presence of an allergen.

The undeclared allergen in Back Country Cuisine brand mushroom bolognaise and spaghetti bolognaise pouches is egg, according to a recall notice on the Ministry for Primary Industries website yesterday.

The Back Country Foods

