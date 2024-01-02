Baby destined for a memorable birthday is first of the new year

Parents Christina Gray and Ratu Karamaena cuddle newborn baby girl Kiana Karamaena in Dunedin yesterday. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Kiana Karamaena was expected to have a special birthday, but it was not supposed to be New Year’s Day.

Dunedin Hospital’s first baby of 2024 had instead been due to arrive on Christmas Day.

Parents Christina Gray and Ratu Karamaena were thrilled to welcome their baby, who was born in the Queen Mary Maternity Centre at 7.30pm and weighed 3.7kg (8lb 4oz).

They expected her birthday would be a major holiday, but not that she would wait until the new year to arrive.

“This one just decided she was too happy in there,” Gray said.

“She’s doing really well, we’re really happy - it was a bit of a long wait to meet her.”

Although she had proved she had a good set of lungs after being delivered via Caesarean section, she had been quite calm since.

“When the pulled her out, everyone was like, ‘wow’.

“She’s actually been very relaxed for someone who should probably be partying.”

Kiana was the couple’s first child, and holding her for the first time was very emotional for both parents.

“It’s something that you’ve never really felt before.

“It’s pretty magic. I can’t imagine much compares,” Gray said.

She thought Kiana seemed to take after her dad more - they had the same dark hair and the same lips and ears.

After starting the new year with their new arrival, Gray and Karamaena were now looking forward to figuring out parenting and enjoying time together as a family.

Gray was grateful to the staff at the maternity centre, especially considering they were working on public holidays.

Everybody there had been “incredible”, she said.