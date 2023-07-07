Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Baby Chance murder trial: Steve Braunias on the absent juror

Steve Braunias
By
11 mins to read
Boston Wilson appears in the High Court at Auckland charged with the murder of 10-month-old Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson (inset) in Birkdale in 2021. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Boston Wilson appears in the High Court at Auckland charged with the murder of 10-month-old Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson (inset) in Birkdale in 2021. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Steve Braunias sat through the second week of the trial of a man accused of murdering a 10-month-old baby.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

There is an empty chair in the middle of the back row of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand