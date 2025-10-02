“We are concerned that the PD Mart Stores have engaged in ... conduct which likely breaches the Fair Trading Act and poses a potential safety risk to New Zealand children, as we have concerns the car seats do not comply with the safety standards as represented,” the commission’s letter said.

“The commission requests that the PD Mart Stores immediately cease offering to supply the car seats ... and undertake a voluntary recall.”

The commission is investigating multiple products. The commission recently bought 10 different models of car seats from the retailer.

This car seat from PD Mart has been recalled after the Commerce Commission raised safety concerns. Photo / Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

“During this investigation, we ... identified ... labels claiming compliance with recognised safety standards – claims the commission believes may be false or misleading," the Commerce Commission says. Photo / Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

“We consider this likely to be a breach of the Fair Trading Act, and consumers may have been misled into believing the products were compliant with safety standards, when that is likely not the case.”

The commission’s assessment of the car seats found that they allegedly did not meet all the requirements of the safety standards. Some lacked clear installation instructions.

The commission said it was a “critical omission that can jeopardise a child’s safety if the seat is not properly installed”.

“When making such an important purchase like a car seat for your child, you should be able to trust that any claims made are accurate and truthful,” Horne said.

“When critical information regarding installation and use is not provided, the consequences can be serious. Whānau must be provided with the guidance they need to use products safely.

“PD Mart has publicly stated its aim is to offer products at prices up to 30% lower than major competitors.

“We are particularly concerned that these lower-cost products sold with potential safety concerns may disproportionately affect families with limited financial means, who will be relying on the car seats to keep their children safe,” she said.

The commission is continuing to investigate how many car seats may have been affected.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

