Award-winning photographs highlight nature in close-up

Jay Birmingham of the UK was a finalist with this picture of a skimmer dragonfly at the RSPB Middleton Lakes nature reserve. Photo / Jay Birmingham, IGPOTY

A pale yellow clouded butterfly pictured with an artistically placed rainbow has won the Macro Art award in this year’s International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) competition.

Austrian photographer Henrik Spranz took his prize-winning picture in an Austrian meadow in September.

“To get that rainbow stripe to appear in the lower right part of the photo, I used a piece of glass in front of my lens,” he said.

The close-up view of gardens and their inhabitants is celebrated in the Macro Art awards, with an array of colourful flying creatures, flowers, plants, fungi and even a tiny spider featuring as the heroes in these artfully produced images.