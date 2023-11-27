The classic car can be heard revving before it lurches forward and into the performers. Video / Supplied

Two people inside a BurgerFuel-branded car that crashed into the brass band at an Auckland Santa parade were still seated when they were assaulted, police have revealed.

Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, Auckland City’s district prevention manager, also said two pedestrians who were injured in the crash at the event in Avondale on Saturday had been released from hospital.

She said it was fortunate they did not receive serious injuries.

“Our investigation into what exactly occurred is continuing. At this point, police have now established that the victims inside the vehicle involved were actually still seated in the vehicle when they were assaulted.”

Ambulance staff tend to an injured person after a Burger Fuel car swerved into a crowd at the Avondale Santa Parade. Photo / Michael Burgess

Whittaker said the BurgerFuel-branded car is being examined as part of their investigation to establish the exact cause of this incident.

She said earlier that it appeared the vehicle experienced mechanical malfunction.

Witnesses of the crash and those with footage of the incident are urged to get in touch with police by calling 105 or online, referencing the file number 231126/1537.

Six people were injured in the crash.

A witness, whose daughter was performing with the brass band, said she did not believe that the car malfunctioned.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the driver had been “unnecessarily” revving his engine amongst the large crowd and was “showing off” since the start of the parade.

“When he stopped in front of the stage he was supposed to turn, the floats are supposed to keep going. Nobody stops, but he stops and faces the band and does one more big rev,” she said.

“He looked back at everyone and takes his hands off the wheel and the car is moving.

“I don’t believe it was a malfunction.”

A BurgerFuel car crashed into the brass band at the Avondale Santa parade. Photo / Michael Burgess

A 34-year-old band member who was thrown under the stage in the crash told the Herald the whole incident happened so fast, there was no time to react.

“We [the band] had just finished playing our last song, and the conductor had cut off the music so the next band could come through,” she said.

“The last three floats were the BurgerFuel float, a Waitākere band and the Santa float.”

“I was right up against the stage, and the last thing I remember was my partner laughing at the MC, who was saying to the BurgerFuel fleet, ‘We all know you can rev your engines - how about you rev some vouchers for the Avondale community?’

“In a split second, I was underneath the stage.”

The woman also reported that another woman’s foot became caught in the car and that she was “crying in pain”.

Caitlan Johnston is a breaking news reporter based in Waikato. She joined the Herald in 2022.