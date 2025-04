Severe weather hits New Zealand, Kiwisaver cuts not ruled out and senior doctors on strike.

One person has been critically injured after a crash on a main suburban street in Auckland earlier this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Tiverton Rd, Avondale at 2.14am.

“The vehicle had collided with a barrier,” said the spokesperson.

One person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.