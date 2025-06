Matariki weekend celebrations, Christopher Luxon to meet Xi Jinping, SpaceX Ship 36 explodes on the launch platform.

A 15-year-old described as “an avid outdoor adventurer” has been found on day five of a search through West Auckland bush.

Police say the boy was safe and well.

They earlier said the boy skipped school on Monday, and the search for him began that evening when he was reported missing.

He was dropped off at 8.15am but did not attend any classes.