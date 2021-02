Image from a webcam in the Mt Apsiring National Park looking toward Mt Earnslaw. Photo / Supplied

There has been an avalanche on Mt Earnslaw this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at 7.56am on Friday.

One person reportedly has moderate injuries.

A helicopter has been dispatched as part of a rescue.

A climber died after falling on Mt Earnslaw in January last year.