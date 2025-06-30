A NZ employer has been sentenced for visa fraud, after she forced a Thai woman into the sex industry. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

A Christchurch employer who falsely claimed a Thai worker was a relative to get her into New Zealand has been sentenced to four months’ home detention.

Immigration NZ (INZ) said Ava Young falsely supported the woman’s visitor visa, then charged her about $7500 for the job and visa, and forced her to work in the sex industry to pay it off.

Young took 35% of the woman’s earnings and kept a schedule of debt which she regularly sent to the woman, officials said.

According to INZ, the woman provided massage and sex services at Young’s direction at various addresses in Auckland until June 2024, when she stopped working for Young after clearing her debt.