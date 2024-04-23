Autumn vintage motorcycle rally held in Whanganui

Colin and Vicky Tate, riding a 1961 Norton Dominator, from Whanganui. They won the Classics section. Photo / Graham Bailey

The 33 competitors taking part in Wanganui Vintage Car Club’s 41st Annual Autumn Motorcycle Rally set off from the clubrooms at 9.30am on Saturday morning, April 20.

The bikes outside the Bowling Club in Marton, where the lunch stop was held.

Their motorbikes ranged from a 1937 Royal Enfield G to a 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor. They travelled south via back roads which included three timed sections, and onto Marton, where they were treated to a delicious lunch provided by the ladies of the Marton Bowling Club.

Verdon Heath of Levin came first in the Post-70s category riding a 1988 MZ ETZ 250. Photo / Graham Bailey

After lunch, they travelled back to the clubrooms with the option of a short or longer route to give some extra riding time. The prize-giving dinner was held on Saturday evening at the clubrooms.

Robert Heath of Fielding came first in the Post-60s category riding a 1974 CZ 175 Sport. Photo / Graham Bailey

After a wonderful dinner prepared by club members, the prize-giving was held. On Sunday morning they gathered at the clubrooms prior to a visit to Moto 74 at Fordell before travelling home.

First in the Post Vintage category was Norm Hill of Lower Hutt riding a 1938 Velocette. Photo / Graham Bailey

There was a little rain along the way but, despite this, the weekend was very much enjoyed by all. The overall winner was Willie Wood from New Plymouth. At a sprightly 88 years old, he has attended many rallies on his beautiful 1958 AJS 18s.

First overall (Cliff Lowe Memorial Trophy) was Willie Wood. Photo / Graham Bailey

Results

Post Vintage: 1 - Norm Hill riding a 1938 Velocette from Lower Hutt, 2 - Paul Switzer riding a 1938 Royal Enfield from Lower Hutt.

Post War – Kendrick Cup: 1: Willie Wood riding a 1954 AJS 18s from New Plymouth, 2 - John Rapley riding a 1958 Royal Enfield Clipper from Paraparaumu, 3 - Sam Wilson riding a 1960 AJS 650 from Wanganui.

Post-60s Vehicles: 1 - Robert Heath riding a 1974 CZ 175 Sport from Feilding, 2- Barry Wells riding a 1973 BMW R50/5 from Upper Hutt, 3 - Trevor Barnes riding a 1977 Honda CB 400F from Upper Hutt.

Post-80s Vehicles: 1 - Verdon Heath riding a 1988 MZ ETZ 250 from Levin, 2 - Jim Campbell riding a BMW R65LS from Whanganui.

Classics: 1 - Colin and Vicky Tate riding a 1961 Norton Dominator from Whanganui, 2 - Ray Charrington riding a 2021 Triumph T100 from Feilding, 3 Robert Cochrane and Pauline Larsen riding a 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor from Whanganui.

First overall (Cliff Lowe Memorial Trophy) – Willie Wood. John Kendrick Memorial Trophy (Most Desirable British Single Cylinder) - Willie Wood. Coleman Cup (highest scoring local VCC member) - Sam Wilson. Hard Luck Trophy: Errol Gray riding a 1975 Norton Commando Mk III from Palmerston North – (broken clutch cable, thankfully on his return to the clubrooms at the end of the run.)