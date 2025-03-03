Autumn bringing wet and thundery weather with it

On Tuesday, it will be the North Island’s turn, with rain and showers reaching Northland by the end of the day. Thunderstorms are also on the cards, particularly for the lower North Island and upper South Island.

What a difference a day can make.📅



Some areas across the east of both islands are likely to be 10°+ cooler tomorrow afternoon when compared to today. 📉 pic.twitter.com/P6DlrgJnBT — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 2, 2025

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said hail was also likely from thunderstorms on Tuesday — particularly for Nelson, Tasman, and Marlborough.

“While many areas have favourable conditions for thunderstorms, not everyone will see one.

“However, where they do occur, they could bring intense rainfall in a short period.

“After a dry start to the year, many places need rain, but a sudden downpour may not be the most beneficial way for it to arrive.”

Showers will persist through Wednesday and Thursday for eastern regions and the lower North Island.

By Friday, most places can expect brighter skies, aside from some cloud and showers in the far south of the South Island.

Makgabutlane added temperatures would also become cooler this week.

“After highs in the upper 20s and even 30s over the weekend, mid-week temperatures will drop to the mid-teens, with cool nights as well.

“Parts of the Canterbury High Country may even see frost on Thursday morning, with Twizel forecast to dip to 2°C.

“The cooler air is driven by southerlies, which could be strong at times in the eastern and lower North Island, leading to rough sea conditions.

“Swell heights will be something to watch along the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay coastlines from Thursday. Extra care is advised for anyone planning to be near the water.”

As for Tropical Cyclone Alfred, which had initially appeared to have the potential to turn towards New Zealand, looked more likely to track westward towards the Queensland coast of Australia.

🌀Update on Tropical Cyclone Alfred: Tropical Cyclone Alfred is currently in the Coral Sea, off the east coast of Australia. The latest forecast shows that it will drift westwards away from New Zealand on Wednesday and move onto the southern Queensland coast.



⚠Help us spread… pic.twitter.com/sbiecfZQiu — MetService (@MetService) March 3, 2025

MetService said it would continue to monitor developments.

